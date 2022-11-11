Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.73 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,218,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after acquiring an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $69.65 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

