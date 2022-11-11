Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.04 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Encompass Health worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $47,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after purchasing an additional 613,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 541,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

