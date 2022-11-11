Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hershey by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,044,000 after purchasing an additional 275,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 1.9 %

Hershey stock opened at $226.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $241.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.20.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,324 shares of company stock worth $9,306,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

