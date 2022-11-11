Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 115 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Polaris worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $111.18 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.