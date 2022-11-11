Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 875 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in PACCAR by 16.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

PCAR stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

