The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Position Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.25% of Children’s Place worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 78.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 57.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLCE stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $480.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

