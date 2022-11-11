The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Clorox were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

CLX stock opened at $143.98 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

