The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $11.50

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $345.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.09. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Insider Activity at Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,313.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 9,573 shares of company stock worth $91,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 380,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 193,374 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Manitowoc by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 65,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

