The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target to $29.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.62% from the company’s previous close.

OM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OM opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Outset Medical by 139.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

