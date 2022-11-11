The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target to $29.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.62% from the company’s previous close.
OM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Outset Medical Trading Up 17.5 %
Shares of OM opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $55.41.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
