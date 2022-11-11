The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $37.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after buying an additional 703,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,277,000 after acquiring an additional 506,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,025 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,299,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after buying an additional 412,152 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

