The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the October 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 670,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $876.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.59%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.