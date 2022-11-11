The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Western Union by 52.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98,426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Western Union by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 41.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 233,622 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.88.

NYSE:WU opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

