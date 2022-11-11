The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,102,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,901 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $65,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $790,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 41,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 10.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 90,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 160,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

