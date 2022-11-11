TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,828 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,602,000 after purchasing an additional 398,155 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Guidewire Software by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,239,000 after purchasing an additional 342,391 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,316,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,613,000 after buying an additional 204,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

