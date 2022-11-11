TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 387 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 8.7 %

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.08.

Shares of FLT opened at $194.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.07 and a 200 day moving average of $213.25. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.