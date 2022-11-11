TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $423.58 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

