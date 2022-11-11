TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in FTI Consulting by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

FCN stock opened at $166.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.76. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

