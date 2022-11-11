TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

NYSE:PPG opened at $124.81 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

