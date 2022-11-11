TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of WNS by 46.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

WNS stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

