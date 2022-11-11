TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $108.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

