TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,209 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,761,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,120,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

SU opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

