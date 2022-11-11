TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,277 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 49.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 65,830 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $8,093,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 41.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 191,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 55,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 163.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 44,974 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.85. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $187.29.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

