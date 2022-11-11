TownSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.92 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.