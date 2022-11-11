TownSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.92 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

