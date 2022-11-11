TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

NYSE SITE opened at $130.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $123.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.