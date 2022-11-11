TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JD.com by 99.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.