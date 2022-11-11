TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 49.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $531.59 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.84 and a 200 day moving average of $478.16.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.