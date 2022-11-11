TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $226,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $972,000.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $242.51 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.43 and its 200 day moving average is $210.84. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,391 shares of company stock valued at $14,829,906 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

