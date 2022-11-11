TownSquare Capital LLC Has $724,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $138.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

