TownSquare Capital LLC Has $741,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

