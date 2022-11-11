TownSquare Capital LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 58.9% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $109.60.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

