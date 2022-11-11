TownSquare Capital LLC Has $833,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

