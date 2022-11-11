TownSquare Capital LLC Has $850,000 Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Research alerts:

Insider Activity at National Research

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $32,269.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,183,657.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 246,555 shares of company stock worth $9,814,070 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Research Stock Up 5.3 %

National Research Dividend Announcement

NRC stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.50. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

National Research Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.