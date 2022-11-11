TownSquare Capital LLC Has $866,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 692,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,874,000 after purchasing an additional 109,169 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $88.40 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. KeyCorp raised Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

