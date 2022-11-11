TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,030 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 151.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Perficient in the second quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 376.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Perficient Trading Up 10.3 %

About Perficient

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $71.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.53. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $149.35.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

