TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $362.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.69 and a 200 day moving average of $333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Martin Marietta Materials

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.