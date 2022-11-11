TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 6,418 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 5.3 %

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

APO opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.