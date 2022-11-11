TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $81.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

