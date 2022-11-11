TownSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Omega Flex worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 41.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after buying an additional 135,252 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $520,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Omega Flex by 219.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $226,000.

Omega Flex Stock Up 9.7 %

OFLX stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $161.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27.

Omega Flex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $1,065,166.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,874,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 3,425 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $411,102.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,078,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $1,065,166.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,988 shares in the company, valued at $26,874,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,578 shares of company stock worth $1,499,789. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

