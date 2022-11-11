TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 21,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 348,823 shares.The stock last traded at $33.33 and had previously closed at $32.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. TPG’s payout ratio is presently 1,950.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TPG from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TPG in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

TPG Stock Up 14.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and a PE ratio of 508.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.62 million. Analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

