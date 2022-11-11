TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $182,761.76 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $182,761.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
