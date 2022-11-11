Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trimble were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Trimble by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Trimble by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

