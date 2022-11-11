Tsafi Goldman Sells 3,637 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $24,513.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,773.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tsafi Goldman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tsafi Goldman sold 17,997 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $122,379.60.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

See Also

