Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWLO. Cowen lowered Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Twilio stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. Twilio has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $313.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Twilio by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

