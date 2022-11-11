Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Under Armour by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Under Armour by 37.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

