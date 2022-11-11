Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

VIG opened at $153.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

