Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.23. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $131.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

