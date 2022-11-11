Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,670,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 19,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,597,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,146,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,424,000 after buying an additional 9,072,366 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,726,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,349 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,164,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,336,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,014,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,485,000 after buying an additional 280,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,768,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,369,000 after buying an additional 110,776 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $81.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

