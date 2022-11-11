Venu Venugopal Sells 1,591 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 1,591 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,958.13. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 275,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $35,188.56.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $16.56 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDMY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth $121,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in Udemy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,810,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,021 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

