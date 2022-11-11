Venu Venugopal Sells 1,591 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 1,591 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,958.13. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 275,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $35,188.56.
Udemy Price Performance
NASDAQ UDMY opened at $16.56 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Udemy during the second quarter worth $121,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in Udemy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,810,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,021 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
