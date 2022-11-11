Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $309.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.04. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

