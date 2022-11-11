Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

